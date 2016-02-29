Seth Akkerman

Absolute Horseradish Issue 1

Seth Akkerman
Seth Akkerman
  • Save
Absolute Horseradish Issue 1 collaboration trihollatops lettering illustration publication hotdogs design zine
Download color palette

My wife and I collaborate on a zine called Absolute Horseradish. This is the cover of Issue 1. You can see more here:

https://www.etsy.com/listing/269747952/absolute-horseradish-zine-issue-1

Seth Akkerman
Seth Akkerman

More by Seth Akkerman

View profile
    • Like