Hotwire Labs

WWR Logo Concepts - Chosen

Hotwire Labs
Hotwire Labs
  • Save
WWR Logo Concepts - Chosen refugee support logo charity
Download color palette

The icon in the centre of the W shows the open arms of the people in Wandsworth.
It accentuates the inclusivity and friendliness of the organisation.

- LN

F29d205c6d95ebe11c5cf4555f648e62
Rebound of
WWR Logo Concepts
By Hotwire Labs
View all tags
Posted on Feb 29, 2016
Hotwire Labs
Hotwire Labs

More by Hotwire Labs

View profile
    • Like