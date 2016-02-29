Hotwire Labs

WWR Logo Concepts

Hotwire Labs
Hotwire Labs
  • Save
WWR Logo Concepts refugee support logo charity
Download color palette

We used the Wandsworth roundabout icon to highlight the connectivity between the people and the rest of the world.

- LN

Ea933ad7896f9dc70e31ffbdaa144359
Rebound of
WWR Logo Concepts
By Hotwire Labs
View all tags
Posted on Feb 29, 2016
Hotwire Labs
Hotwire Labs

More by Hotwire Labs

View profile
    • Like