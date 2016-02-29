Reda Lemeden
Markoff Icon
Happy to share with everyone the side project that I've been working on recently at thoughtbot.

Markoff is an open-source, light-weight Markdown previewer for OS X. Give it a try!

Announcement: https://robots.thoughtbot.com/markoff-free-markdown-previewer
App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/markoff/id1084713122
Source: https://github.com/thoughtbot/Markoff

Posted on Feb 29, 2016
