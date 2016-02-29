Taufik Rizky A | taufikrizkyy

Panser Anoa

Panser Anoa alutsista war indonesia pindad vehicle anoa panser
One of my favorite indonesian war vehicle. The Anoa is a 6x6 armoured personnel carrier developed by PT Pindad of Indonesia. The vehicle is named after the Anoa, which is a type of buffalo indigenous to Indonesia.

Posted on Feb 29, 2016
