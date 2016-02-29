JBH ✐

Draft #2 - Tyler Stewart!

Our second and final player invitation is going to Tyler Stewart! Again, this was a very hard decision and at least 3 other people came super close, but Tyler just had that edge! Make sure you follow Tyler if you're a fan of great branding, typography and illustration - he's a real all-rounder!

Check out Tyler's profile here: https://dribbble.com/tylerstewart

Thanks everyone for submitting your work to us, you're all incredibly talented and will be drafted in no time at all!

Posted on Feb 29, 2016
