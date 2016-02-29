Meet Maestro, the mascot for our Slack-powered office jukebox by the same name. During our Smashing Labs we developed an open-sourced Node.js application based on CrispyFi that integrates Slack and Spotify and plays over the office loud speakers. Big thanks to Brandon Mathis, Hillary Pitts, Alicia Midland, Spencer Horn and everyone else at Smashing Boxes for the helpful feedback.

For a more in-depth explanation of all of Maestro’s features check out this blog post or check out the documentation to set this up for your team at Maestromakesyou.dance

