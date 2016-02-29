Chinese New Year Icons2

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
我做了一些将现在概念与古代器物的再次合成尝试 （录音机以及相机有些失误哈哈）
Another try to mix concept at now in some ancient artifacts( There are some fault on Recorder and the Camera :） )