Evan Zheng

Chinese New Year Icons2

Evan Zheng
Evan Zheng
  • Save
Chinese New Year Icons2 find shield weather recorder news camera china icon festival year new chinese
Download color palette

我做了一些将现在概念与古代器物的再次合成尝试 （录音机以及相机有些失误哈哈）
Another try to mix concept at now in some ancient artifacts( There are some fault on Recorder and the Camera :） )

84f9c78439eda3edad44494121dc33b1
Rebound of
Chinese New Year Icons
By Evan Zheng
View all tags
Posted on Feb 29, 2016
Evan Zheng
Evan Zheng

More by Evan Zheng

View profile
    • Like