Browdiy - Beauty Studio calligraphy identity lettering design logo
Hi folks! Check out this final version of logo development for Browdiy Beauty Studio.
This piece is more legible and I also fixed some spelling issues. Also I picked more accurate color palette. How do you like it? :)

Browdie - Beauty Studio
Posted on Feb 29, 2016
Tomas Torbin
