Music, the player we all wish we had

I decided "what better for my first shot on Dribble than an oh-so-easy screen of a hypothetical iTunes redesign?".

This is just the first step. I've got a whole notebook full of thoughts on what makes a good media player, how to integrate streaming, cloud, and local music and why music and the iPhone deserves its own app. There's much more to come, stay tuned ;)

Posted on Feb 29, 2016
