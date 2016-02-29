Supah

Direct Messaging - DailyUI #013

Supah
Supah
  • Save
Direct Messaging - DailyUI #013 chat whatsapp messenger direct messaging codepen dailyui
Download color palette

I made a prototype chat on Codepen.
It's just a concept, a fake chat to design a new daily ui for direct messaging.
Hope you like it :)

··············································
Twitter · Codepen · Linkedin

View all tags
Posted on Feb 29, 2016
Supah
Supah

More by Supah

View profile
    • Like