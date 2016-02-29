James Finley

Merry Leap Day from Ergo!

James Finley
James Finley
  • Save
Merry Leap Day from Ergo! 30 rock 4 more years candy from tears leap day
Download color palette

Real life is for March! Merry Leap Day from Ergo, where every day is blue and yellow!

View all tags
Posted on Feb 29, 2016
James Finley
James Finley
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by James Finley

View profile
    • Like