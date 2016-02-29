Interest Selection Tool

Jennifer Rovner

Hover tool tips & confirmation for area interest customization. Users can add specific areas of interest, so we can customize the site to their needs - giving them experts in their areas of interest, further information only about those areas, and providing deeper analytics for the company. This will help Cello shift their focus to their most popular therapeutic areas.

Posted on Feb 29, 2016
