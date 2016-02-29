Alyssa Duprey🥑

Fully Rendered Logo

Alyssa Duprey🥑
Alyssa Duprey🥑
  • Save
Fully Rendered Logo fully tone two two-tone lets play logo
Download color palette

This is the logo for a let's play channel called "Fully Rendered" (coming to YouTube soon). Love the gradient I used and the typographical simplicity this logo uses.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 29, 2016
Alyssa Duprey🥑
Alyssa Duprey🥑

More by Alyssa Duprey🥑

View profile
    • Like