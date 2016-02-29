Jeroen van Eerden

F for Forest

Jeroen van Eerden
Jeroen van Eerden
Hire Me
  • Save
F for Forest green symbol icon logo mark vector illustration nature trees tree forest f
Download color palette

F for Forest.

Had this idea a while ago. Not sure if its been done or not. Just for fun.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 29, 2016
Jeroen van Eerden
Jeroen van Eerden
Freelance Logo Designer - Creator of killer marks 👋
Hire Me

More by Jeroen van Eerden

View profile
    • Like