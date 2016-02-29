Here's some work that is now up in the portfolio that @Latham Arnott and I worked on a while back. I brought him in to help me out with the animation for obvious reasons, as well as being pretty much one of the first projects I've really brought in help to give the product a better result as well as giving myself some room to sleep. I always thought it'd feel like cheating, but instead it just felt like intelligently teaming up. Really makes u think!

The idea here for digital marketing is just basically showing that the user is having content 'pushed' to his devices, one of content type orange, one of content type blue, and another dark blue. He engages in the first two, but doesn't care about triangle. With that info, the product can now know that this user should continue seeing circles nad squares, but maybe not many triangles. ok marketing complete. Hire me for marketing if you want im pretty good.

Motion by @Latham Arnott