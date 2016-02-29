Tao Nguyen

Tao Nguyen's Surfer Girl Colored Drawing

Tao Nguyen's Surfer Girl Colored Drawing waves girl surfer surfboard surf cartoon animation characterdesign illustration sketchdrawing conceptart taonguyen
Here's my Surfer Girl in color. Had lots of fun doing shading and tones. Hope you like it.

If you want to see more of my artwork, please visit me on Facebook or Instagram at "Tao Nguyen Arts".

Thanks for viewing and have a great day!

