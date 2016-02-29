Tao Nguyen

Tao Nguyen's Samurai Girl Colored Drawing 1

Tao Nguyen
Tao Nguyen
Tao Nguyen's Samurai Girl Colored Drawing 1 animemanga shi warrior girl samurai cartoon animation characterdesign illustration sketchdrawing conceptart taonguyen
Here's a character design I did of a samurai girl. I also went in and gave her some colors. Hope you like it.

If you want to see more of my artwork, please visit me on Facebook or Instagram at "Tao Nguyen Arts".

Thanks for viewing and have a great day!

Tao Nguyen
Tao Nguyen

