School Licensing Icons

New set of icons created for Albert.io's description page for school licensing.

In clockwise order:

1) Customizable classroom tools
2) Access to world-class content
3) No installation necessary, easy to use
4) Gamification of educational content
5) Alignment to AP Central curriculum
6) Administrative control

