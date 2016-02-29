Vova Egoshin

Поехали! Logo

Vova Egoshin
Vova Egoshin
  • Save
Поехали! Logo typography type lettering kids character logo cool weels family quest car
Download color palette

Поехали (Let's go!) — a new format for a family vacation for children (4+) and their parents.
An interesting, unpredictable, non-standard but also a useful game to travel around the city by car.

Поехали — это новый формат семейного отдыха для детей (4+) и их родителей.
Интересная, непредсказуемая, нестандартная а ещё и полезная игра с передвижением по городу на машине.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 29, 2016
Vova Egoshin
Vova Egoshin

More by Vova Egoshin

View profile
    • Like