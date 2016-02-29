Kyle Foreman

Properties UI

Kyle Foreman
Kyle Foreman
  • Save
Properties UI pagination comp mobile website design flat house property ux ui realty
Download color palette

Mockup/Comp of the ui/ux for a new web app I have the pleasure of working on.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 29, 2016
Kyle Foreman
Kyle Foreman
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Kyle Foreman

View profile
    • Like