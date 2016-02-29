Rogie

Carl Digital Painting

Rogie
Rogie
  • Save
Carl Digital Painting gouache digital paint brushes pixar disney up illustration art
Download color palette

It's not done quite yet, but here's some progress on a digital painting of Carl and Russell from Disney/Pixar's UP!

I've been streaming my techniques live on Twitch as I go: http://twitch.tv/rogieking <- Follow it all here.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 29, 2016
Rogie
Rogie

More by Rogie

View profile
    • Like