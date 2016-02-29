Bigshot Robot

Cluck #2

Bigshot Robot
Bigshot Robot
  • Save
Cluck #2 running rooster logo fowl chicken bird animal 2d
Download color palette

And......This is one of many Feathered Fowl that didn't quite make the cut.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 29, 2016
Bigshot Robot
Bigshot Robot
Illustrator_Muralist Designer_Letterer

More by Bigshot Robot

View profile
    • Like