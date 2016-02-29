Jay Master

Jay Master
Jay Master
Plant a Tree save the planet nature logo graphic icon tree plant a tree branding design illustration graphic design
My wife and I are going to start Buy a Tee and we'll Plant a Tree program for every shirt sold for her clothing line. I'm working on marks, but this is one of my favorites so far.

