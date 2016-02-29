Tao Nguyen

Tao Nguyen's Jabba and Friends Colored Drawing

Tao Nguyen's Jabba and Friends Colored Drawing princessleia hansolo jabbathehutt returnofthejedi starwars cartoon animation characterdesign illustration sketchdrawing conceptart taonguyen
Here's the final rendering and colored version of my "Jabba and Friends" drawing. Hope you like it.

If you want to see more of my artwork, please visit me on Facebook or Instagram at "Tao Nguyen Arts".

Thanks for viewing and have a great day!

