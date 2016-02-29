Jump to the Wonder - title Design 5

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Title Sequence for a imaginary film, based on a text I wrote a while ago. Using the text as a base for the outline, it allowed me to experiment some concepts, and create a contrast to help tell the story.
More at: nidiadias.com
Text: "He likes when the sun glances on the skin and warms up the soul and when he sees the light, as bright as it can be, he feels alive. He closes his eyes, to see things clearly drifting away, and for a moment, he is able to feel the joy, the joy of feeling everything."