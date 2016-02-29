Tao Nguyen

Tao Nguyen's Frozen Concept Art Drawing

Here's a concept art drawing I did inspired by the hit Disney movie- "Frozen".

If you want to see more of my artwork, please visit me on Facebook or Instagram at "Tao Nguyen Arts".

Thanks for viewing and have a great day!

