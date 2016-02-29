Jump to the Wonder - title Design

Title Sequence for a imaginary film, based on a text I wrote a while ago. Using the text as a base for the outline, it allowed me to experiment some concepts, and create a contrast to help tell the story.

More at: nidiadias.com

Text: "He likes when the sun glances on the skin and warms up the soul and when he sees the light, as bright as it can be, he feels alive. He closes his eyes, to see things clearly drifting away, and for a moment, he is able to feel the joy, the joy of feeling everything."