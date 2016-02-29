Gregory Hartman

Pikachu

Gregory Hartman
Gregory Hartman
  • Save
Pikachu pokemon pikachu illustration
Download color palette

I introduced my daughter to Pokemon a few days ago and now she can't stop talking about Pikachu, so I made this for her room.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 29, 2016
Gregory Hartman
Gregory Hartman
Illustrator & Designer

More by Gregory Hartman

View profile
    • Like