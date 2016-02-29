Matt Shearsmith

Kili Crawl - Fund raising logo/badge

Kili Crawl - Fund raising logo/badge
Logo/badge created for someone who is climbing Kilimanjaro for charity and is doing events to help raise money for the trip.

- Still needs some finishing touches

Posted on Feb 29, 2016
