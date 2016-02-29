Bal Sieber

Insurance iOS App Dashboard

These are two variations on the dashboard, where you're able to get an overview of your properties.

The version on the left ensures that even if the user takes a crappy photo of their house, the design will still look clean.

Posted on Feb 29, 2016
