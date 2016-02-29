Sebastian Comșa

Animated mobile menu study. Yes, it's about food.

eye candy restaurant food menu mobile
Just a simple animated menu I thought about and decided to quickly draft it in Photoshop / AE. Kinda organic. Kinda. Icons from various places including nounproject, background image courtesy of unsplash.com.

Posted on Feb 29, 2016
