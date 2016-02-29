Christopher RInehart

The Grey Area

The Grey Area advert documentary noir poster film
Small crop of a film poster I created for the upcoming film The Grey Area, which won Jacksonville's One Spark arts category. (I need to pay for pro :/ )

Posted on Feb 29, 2016
