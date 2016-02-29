Vincze Istvan • Made by Vincze

Drops Redesign - Main

I worked on my latest project in this last week. This will be a redesign for our (words) learning app, and i'm very excited, this is really fun ... :)
(Drops - 5 minutes a day to create intense focus and flow for language learning)

Posted on Feb 29, 2016
