WWR Logo Concepts

Labs are giving their time and skills to help people. They are introducing themselves to various charities, circulating creds and offering their services.

After just three weeks Labs have their first project underway. They are working with a charity called Love to Learn who have joined up with various other organisations to form ‘Wandsworth Welcomes Refugees’. They are taking action to welcome refugees and asylum seekers to South London, and Labs are helping them communicate their goal with a logo and through their event collateral.

Telling Wandsworth Welcomes Refugees’ story is the beginning of forming amazing connections with selfless organisations whilst being challenged by the difference in projects.

Please watch out for the full story and details of the launch on our blog

- LN