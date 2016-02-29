Benjamin Windsor

Worst Pirate of All Time

Worst Pirate of All Time halftone monoline pirate poster illustration asp15
My entry for last years Always Summer Poster Show 2015. Inspired by Jungle's Busy Earnin' featuring quite possibly the most ill-equipped, yet determined pirate ever conceived... Enjoy. Or not. Whatever.

Posted on Feb 29, 2016
