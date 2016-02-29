Mirely Cabral

One!

Mirely Cabral
Mirely Cabral
  • Save
One! texture plants plant series vector illustration ceramic pink green
Download color palette

One of my favorite things are pretty plants in pretty ceramic glazed pots! So here is the first of many in a mini plant series! This plant was created and used in my pin for the @Sticker Mule contest!

82c6dbdf06b2a60f95040a282929a084
Rebound of
Don't Leaf Them Alone!
By Mirely Cabral
View all tags
Posted on Feb 29, 2016
Mirely Cabral
Mirely Cabral

More by Mirely Cabral

View profile
    • Like