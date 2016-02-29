Fc Barcelona App Transition

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hey Friends,
Recently we've been working on a football club app, but since clubs name is top secret we decided to rebrand it to FC Barcelona theme. This is one of conceptual animation we did during project exploration.
Show some love and follow us for more stuff!
Created by VisualPanda team
www.visualpanda.com