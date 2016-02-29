Jakub Wojciechowski

Fc Barcelona App Transition

Jakub Wojciechowski
Jakub Wojciechowski
Hire Me
  • Save
Fc Barcelona App Transition view detail dynamic transition gif animation design material soccer football
Download color palette

Hey Friends,

Recently we've been working on a football club app, but since clubs name is top secret we decided to rebrand it to FC Barcelona theme. This is one of conceptual animation we did during project exploration.

Show some love and follow us for more stuff!

Created by VisualPanda team
www.visualpanda.com

View all tags
Posted on Feb 29, 2016
Jakub Wojciechowski
Jakub Wojciechowski
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Jakub Wojciechowski

View profile
    • Like