Is NART reel16?

reel texture illustration motion design
New Adventures, deserves new pixels to go with it. I've put together my first reel after finishing school. Hoping for you to find maybe one pixel interesting in this one minute mashup!

watch full video here. https://vimeo.com/156901978

Posted on Feb 29, 2016
