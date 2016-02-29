Always Fresh KARPO.tv Illustration

KARPO.tv by Adrian Karpenkopf ● Always Fresh Illustration

Buenos Aires, Argentina

I’m Adrian. My last name is Karpenkopf and it has a weird meaning. Karpenkopf is just one letter away from being karpfen kopf which in german means “fish head” or more specifically “carp head”.

I happen to love weird stuff so I guess it’s perfect for me.

In Sicilian witchcraft it is customary to leave a fish head on the door step of one’s enemy to ward off malicious intentions.

I like to believe in magic and good luck and pursuing one’s dreams. Every one of us has their own fish head to protect us. Mine is illustration. It is my good luck charm.

Illustration, Character Design, Storyboarding, Vector Graphics, Brand Logos and Mascots, Print, Web a Mobile App design. Questions are welcome.