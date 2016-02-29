Marc Anderson

Landing Sequence

Marc Anderson
Marc Anderson
  • Save
Landing Sequence ui ux web red clean animation discovery chat conversation
Download color palette

Currently working on wrapping up the landing page for a local discovery app that I've been working on. The platform is all about facilitating conversation so it made sense to have the experience follow that concept.

More updates on Twitter | Behance | Instagram

View all tags
Posted on Feb 29, 2016
Marc Anderson
Marc Anderson
Designer, founder of rainfall . co

More by Marc Anderson

View profile
    • Like