Gbox Website

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
GBOX STUDIOS aims to create an adequate service offering clients the highest quality of work with a comprehensive understanding of modern production. Their services include advertising, products, automotive, portraits, beauty, editorial photography and video production. Gbox is based in Ho Chi Minh City, one of the most beautiful cities in Vietnam.
http://goldenboxstudios.com/