Parrot

Parrot graphic typographie typo animal oiseau bird peroquet parrot
Here a "n" and "r" which form a parrot !
Go see the typo : http://blogshoppler.tumblr.com/post/140211145757/huhu

Posted on Feb 29, 2016
