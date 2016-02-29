Viktor Salomakhin

Stephen the Talking Butt | Sticker Pack

Viktor Salomakhin
Viktor Salomakhin
  • Save
Stephen the Talking Butt | Sticker Pack illustration telegram butt stephen pack sticker vector
Download color palette

Stephen the Talking Butt is a sticker pack for Telegram messenger.

He can dance, he can jive, having the time of his life.
See dat butt, watch that scene, diggin' the Stephen Butt.

You can add the sticker pack here: https://telegram.me/addstickers/StephenButt

View all tags
Posted on Feb 29, 2016
Viktor Salomakhin
Viktor Salomakhin

More by Viktor Salomakhin

View profile
    • Like