Lindsay Schmidt

The Museum Playbook Icon Set

Lindsay Schmidt
Lindsay Schmidt
  • Save
The Museum Playbook Icon Set gallery museum art exhibits operations fundraising marketing strategy collaboration communication symbol icons
Download color palette

Having a lot of fun drawing and designing an icon set for a museum website! Learning a lot about line iconography and what kinds of details go into making an icon 'just right,' especially at smaller sizes.

Lindsay Schmidt
Lindsay Schmidt

More by Lindsay Schmidt

View profile
    • Like