Instant Coffee for Everyone!

We believe that coffee should be instant and accessible! We want to bring okay coffee to everyone!

Disclaimer: The opinions of this piece do not represent my own.

This is also a humorous rebound of my entry to the @Sticker Mule Political Button Contest. Just one of the humorous outcomes of my explorations while creating this button. Thanks again for the contest!

Rebound of
Elitist Coffee Bullshit for All!
By Nick Morrison
