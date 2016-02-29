Minos Creative Logo

Hello Dribbblers, it's great to finally be a part of this great community. Thanks to @Ranjith Alingal for inviting me (it's taken a while to get round to uploading haha).

I thought I'd make my debut shot my own logo and the process of creative it. The name is just a play on my own name 'Simon' and it took a very long time to settle on something I really was happy with, the font is Futura with a few subtle amendments.

Cheers