Kaiser Pack Icons Set

Kaiser Pack Icons Set creativebrackets iconset kaiserpack
Icon set made for international export-oriented metal
packaging company specialized in aluminum and
tinplate.
These are the icons for: Production, Material Cut, Printing, Varnish, Cutting, Mold Department, Forming, Packing, Measuring, Testing.

Posted on Feb 29, 2016
