Eric Friedensohn

Infinty

Eric Friedensohn
Eric Friedensohn
  • Save
Infinty earth saturn process pencil sphere planet infinity illustration space hand lettering lettering type sketch
Download color palette

Combining illustration and lettering is really fun. Need to do more of this.

This sketch is for an upcoming collaboration with my talented photographer friend, Andre Rucker.

Eric Friedensohn
Eric Friedensohn

More by Eric Friedensohn

View profile
    • Like