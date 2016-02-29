Aaron

Landing Page Concept

Landing Page Concept retro page web manufacturing oil clean nav ux ui design website homepage
Super fast landing page concept for a client. A quick take on old school business with a new world approach. They honestly have nothing else they felt they wanted to include on a landing page, but simple can be better.

Posted on Feb 29, 2016
